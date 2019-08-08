Healthy Kids’ Lunches With HEB

Corally Ridge, Cooking Connections Manager at HEB — along with some special guests — showed Rosie how to make some yummy, healthy lunches for kids!

Corally says, “I think it’s great to give kids some power in deciding what they want to eat. Get them involved in creating their own lunch! Lexi and Adrian are going to pick some items that are nutritious and delicious for lunch and then we’re going to pack them. It can be really easy to assemble a healthy lunch.”

Let kids pick out their fruits and vegetables. Some other great options include bread, peanut butter and honey; carrots and broccoli; yogurt and water bottles.

Kids can put items in baggies and fill their lunch boxes — getting them involved with packing a lunch can help kids gain independence and make healthier choices. Learn more at www.heb.com.

