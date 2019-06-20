Healthy Grilling Options With HEB

It’s summertime, which means it’s officially time to break out the grill! Chef Corally Ridge from Cooking Connection at HEB showed Rosie how to make delicious salmon burgers, which are made fresh daily in-store. The salmon is combined with delicious add-ins like cheese and peppers to make a tasty meal out of a simple dish!

A good serving portion of salmon is about 3.5 ounces. The American Heart Association recommends eating at least two servings of fatty fish like salmon every week. Learn more at www.heart.org.

HEB Healthy Living Manager Veronica Moreno says that salmon is one of the best sources for getting our omega-3 fatty acids; your good fats! A 3.5 ounce portion has 2.3 – 2.6 grams of long chain omega 3 fatty acids. Along with a good diet and exercise, Omega-3s have been credited with helping your body in reducing of cholesterol and inflammation, lower blood pressure, and decreasing risk factors for certain diseases. And as always, consult with your physician if you are looking to address specific ailments.

