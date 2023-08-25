Busy families may be looking for healthy snack solutions, and luckily Chef Jessica Formicola, cookbook author and recipe developer, has some helpful tips.

Chef Jessica says that she has partnered with Sprouts Farmers Market because they have fresh ingredients, they’re open 7 days a week, and have unique products to fit any dietary need.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and with Sprouts you can buy healthy and hearty ingredients to get your day started right.

“For a quick and easy lunch, Sprouts offers fresh produce, sandwiches, and much more.”

For an after-school snack, Chef Jessica suggests a kiddie charcuterie board, which can be fun for the kids to help you make!

Chef Jessica cooks all day long, so when it comes time for dinner, she says that it’s all about convenience. She suggests the fettuccine alfredo with chicken and other delicious meals that you can find at Sprouts.

For more easy recipes and to learn more, you can visit Shop.Sprouts.com.

This segment is paid for by Sprouts Farmers Market and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.