Heading to a Festival? Check Out Medical Emergency Options with Physicians Premier ER

We got the chance to talk with Dr. Artie Abello, Emergency Physician with Physicians PremiER, and Sean Cone from Capitol Medical Service about safety and medical options at festivals.

What types of services/medical care are offered at events and what kind of things do you commonly see by an onsite medical Professional?

“Capitol Medical Service offers a wide array of care at events in order to treat the broad spectrum of injuries and/or emergency we may come across. Our services start at the first aid level to cover minor injuries, bumps, and bruises while working our way up to Advanced Life Support emergency care which allows us to treat more serious conditions like, allergic reactions, respiratory issues, and even address the initial treatment stages of a cardiac event.”

How do you decide if they need to seek a higher level of care and do they always go to trauma centers?

“We operate off of a set of protocols approved by our Medical Director, the City of Austin, and the State of Texas. These protocols act as our treatment guidelines so any treatment not within our scope of care has to been transported or referred out to a facility with a higher level of care. Our team will suggest and offer the appropriate options to a patient if a higher level of treatment is needed. That decision is based on the severity of injury, if a transport is needed, and the radius of the closest emergency facility.”

If they do need to go to the Emergency Room, why is PPER the best option?

“The Austin, Round Rock, and Bastrop locations of Physicians Premier are independently owned and operated by ER doctors that have all worked at the major trauma centers. While those are the largest source of high-level care, they get very busy with car accidents and helicopters bringing in patients from far. We have all of the same primary ER resources and are sized to almost consistently have no wait time. We work with all insurances and push for in-network rates and do not send the balance of any bill that the insurance was supposed to pay. Our whole staff lives here in Austin and loves and understands our event scene, that includes and goes far beyond live music these days.”

Where are medical services/tents located at events and is there a service fee to the patrons?

“Generally event producers like to stage the medical tent in an easily accessible and visible area at the venue. We try and make our tents as visible as possible with signs and flags that are marked with “”medical”” or big red crosses. Event production teams also do a great job of developing site maps that illustrate the layout of the venue, what services are offered and where they are located. Generally, you can find these maps on the event websites. Our services are provided and paid for by the event so there is no fee for the patrons. Unfortunately, financial obligations can occur if a patient needs a higher level of care outside of the event, whether it’s being transported by ambulance to an ER or being seen at an Urgent Care facility.”

