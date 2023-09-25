Easy Tiger will be the go-to for Oktoberfest celebrations! The two weekend Oktoberfest celebration starts Friday, September 22nd at the LINC! This year, Easy Tiger is offering an Oktoberfest VIP package which includes:

Preferred reserved seating near the stage with live polka music

All-you-can-eat menu (we keep bringing it until you are full)

Two Oktoberfest pints per guest to get you started

Participate in our pretzel eating & stein hoisting competitions

Two and half hours of traditional hospitality

VIP packages are $49.95 per guest, for a minimum booking of 6 guests. Reservations are for 2.5-hours per session.

While the classic Oktoberfest festivities take place at the LINC location, Easy Tiger’s South Lamar and East 7th locations will host family-friendly events throughout both weekends. Expect an Oktoberfest themed food menu and limited-edition beers from Real Ale, Live Oak, St. Elmo and others. Each location will have signature events like a pretzel eating contest (winner gets free pretzels for one year!), stein hoisting contest, polka bands, face painting, trivia, screen printing and much more!