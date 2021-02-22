Head On Down To Wig Ave: Rosie’s New Hair Journey

You might have noticed that Rosie has noticeably longer locks on-air the past week or so! She bought an all-human hair wig at Wig Ave on Burnet Rd, so that her shorter locks can have some time to grow and reset. Her tips so far:

100% human-hair wigs are more expensive, 3 times or more, than synthetic wigs. If you just want a wig for fun for a trip or night out, a synthetic wig is going to be your best option. Synthetic wigs can’t be heat-styled or colored. Even heat-friendly synthetic wigs will still want tool temperatures less than 300 degrees.

If you’re incorporating your hair into your daily life, you’ll want the option to change your part, change the color, and change the style. Human hair wigs can do all of these things. You can go warmer with straighteners/curlers on these wigs, 325-350. Be sure to use a thermal spray to protect the wig when styling it. Here’s a great guide on what you need to style a human hair wig.

No matter what you buy, lace-front is going to be the most natural-looking option, and lace can be trimmed to your face/head shape. Rosie has just invested in wig caps and a mannequin head from Amazon. If you’re styling the wig on a mannequin before putting it on, you might consider wig pins and a styrofoam or cloth mannequin head.

This brought up a new hair debate that’s brewing between Millennials and Gen Z: what looks better, the middle part or the side part? Rosie and Steph weigh in.