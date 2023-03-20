If you’re looking for a way to kickstart your wellness, we have a great option for you. Hill Country Indoor Sports & Fitness is having an open house this month and you can check it out and get some great membership deals while you’re there.

Angelica Baldaramos, an events coordinator, Adam Hooi, a sports director, and Matt Herring, a performance director, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

What specials and activities are you offering at your Open House?

“At our Open House, it will be $1 to join/become a member for the rest of March with regular member dues starting April 1. In honor of National Disability Awareness Month, we are also hosting a raffle benefiting ‘Adults Independent And Motivated.’ Raffle prizes include gift baskets from our local partners and one free summer camp, one free birthday party, and a six-month membership. There will be plenty of activities for kids including bouncy houses, face painting, and sports games. You’ll also get to meet and greet our coaches, and athletic and personal trainers; take tours of the facility, and peek into group fitness classes, youth programs, and our Athletes in Motion training.”

What does a membership at HCI Sports & Fitness include?

“All memberships include full access to two fully-equipped gym floors, an indoor track, luxury locker rooms, indoor courts, and turf during open play times, unlimited group fitness classes with a robust schedule featuring four specialized studios, kid care, and discounts on our youth and sports programs. We also offer one complimentary fitness assessment with our personal training team when you join and a special Athletes in Motion membership that grants you access to group classes with our athletic training department.”

What sports and youth programs do you offer at the facility?

“We offer adult leagues and youth sports and programs all year long on our indoor courts and turf. Our regularly programmed adult sports leagues range from courtside sports like basketball and pickleball to turf sports like soccer and football. Our roster of youth camps, clinics, and leagues includes soccer, basketball, and volleyball, usually hosted by Roots; pickleball, rugby, and all sports which integrate many sports in one program. Our youth department also puts on our popular wipeout camps for ages 5-10 usually during school holidays with a full summer camps schedule during summer break.”

Be sure to check out the HCI Open House on March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. To learn more about HCI Sports & Fitness, go to HillCountryIndoor.com.

This segment is paid for by HCI Sports & Fitness and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.