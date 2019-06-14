Hawthorne Tables Offer Rustic, Elevated And Sturdy Design

Jacky Hawthorne stopped by Studio 512 to talk about his incredible handmade pieces that come from his shop in Emory, Texas.

Hawthorn tables are his bread and butter, with a “designer rustic” look. Jacky says, “These tables are the centerpiece of what we do. They are built on our aluminum frames that provide an incredibly stable and beautiful structure. We have a wide variety of creative options for the tops of the tables that make for very unique looks and feels.” The aging and weathering process that he uses on each table — making every single one different and unique — can take up to a year.

Jacky also supports families who like to grill! He offers one- and two-egg tables, which are custom-built to house Green Egg grills. “Our aluminum frames are strong enough to allow for a unique design that makes our tables perfect for your grill.”

If you don’t need a table, though, Jacky has something that will draw your eye up: he offers one-of-a-kind wall art. “These are incredibly unique and one of a kind pieces of art that are crafted from a complicated and delicate process. Each piece has a look and feel that can never be exactly duplicated. When you put one of these in your home you can know that no one else in the world has another just like it.”

You can see the tables first-hand as well as learn more about the process of how he builds these beautiful pieces at www.hawthornetables.com.

