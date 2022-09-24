You know the name Havertys, but you may not know how long they’ve been around! Believe it or not, Havertys is celebrating over 125 years of operations in Texas with an exclusive art collection.

Michael Cavender, the general manager of Havertys and Courtney Pisz, an in-home designer, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Why did you choose to celebrate this milestone with an exclusive art collection?

“Everything is bigger in Texas, including the artwork. Our large-scale photography pays tribute to Texas and its beautiful and iconic scenery and landmarks. We also wanted to partner with a Texas-based company, which is why we worked with Four Hands Art Studio in Austin to fully produce the six pieces of featured artwork,” Cavender said.

Can you tell us a little bit more about the art collection?

“We have six pieces of art that feature incredibly vivid photographs of Texas landmarks and landscapes– including Big Bend, Marfa Texas star, a tack room, a field of bluebonnets, a windmill, and a beautiful texas sunset. You’ve really got to see it in person to appreciate how impressive the artwork is. The classic photography, paired with the chosen material, sizes & framing makes the image incredibly dramatic. Like you’re truly standing in a field of bluebonnets or overlooking Big Bend,” Pisz said.

You say you need to see it in person.

“Havertys paired the classic photography with special, customized materials, sizes, and framing to make these pieces special,” Pisz said.

Courtney, can you give us some inspiration on where to use these pieces?

“Entryway or in a living room,” Pisz said.

Obviously in Texas, we have our own style, but how can Haverty’s help someone find their own unique voice for their home?

“Havertys has a great variety of quality pieces for customers to choose from. Different styles — from western and farmhouse, of course, to contemporary and traditional. Different size pieces for your unique space. And we can even help you customize furniture to meet your unique tastes,” Pisz said.

“Our free design service can help you with any project, big or small. Including selecting the right artwork and furniture for your space, helping you measure, or pairing new furniture with pieces you already love. For us, it’s not about selling you a piece of furniture, it’s about working with you to help you solve whatever it is you’re working on and to help you furnish happiness.”

Where can people find their local Havertys?

“Havertys has three locations in Austin, which includes our newest location in the Pflugerville area. You can also always shop online at Havertys.com.“

This segment is paid for by Havertys and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.