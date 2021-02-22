Have Your Margarita And Work It Off Too With Tips From Fitness Expert Lisa Tan

For National Margarita Day, Fitness Expert Lisa Tan gave us some balance by sharing an easy “skinny margarita recipe” with the following ingredients:

1 oz tequila

3 tablespoons lime juice (freshly-squeezed)

1 tablespoon orange juice (freshly-squeezed)

1 tablespoon water

2 teaspoons agave nectar

add ice

Lisa provides 1-on-1 fitness and nutrition coaching which includes:

Custom nutrition and fitness program that fits your lifestyle and goals

Weekly check-in calls along with communication to me anytime!

Video and written instructions for each exercise if you choose to do it on your own

In addition Lisa will be releasing another “4-Weeks Spring Into Shape” at-home workout program in March which will include:

A Comprehensive app

AT-HOME Routines using dumbbells

Designed to build strength and burn calories

Direct access to ask questions and send videos for feedback

Some challenges people face are motivation, consistency, and not knowing what to do. If you want more information check out Lisa on instagram @Lisaafit_ or email her at info.Lisaafit@gmail.com