Have You Missed Them? Tiny Tails To You Ramps Up In-Person Events & Brings New Friends To Studio 512

Chelsea Phillips of Tiny Tails To You joined Studio 512 to give updates on their changing event policies…and to share some cute new critters!

Tiny Tails is back to offering in-person birthday parties in events, with precautions. They are currently offering virtual and in-person animal costume parties for Halloween. Be on the lookout for an upcoming party package called “Under The Milky Way,” which is going to be a silent auction that benefits Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin.

Here are some of the friends Chelsea brought on the show:

Mary Poopins (a Silkie Chicken)

Gus (a Holland Lop Rabbit)

Mr. T “Knuckles Tortellini” (a Red-Footed Tortoise)

Houdini (a Chinchilla)

Hogg the Bounty Hunter (a Hedgehog)

If you’d like to book Tiny Tails for your next party or gathering, in-person or over the internet, learn more about their services at TinyTailsToYou.com