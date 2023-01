Julia Hodges Marketing Manager At W Hotel Austin and Gannel Cordero, bartender, demonstrate two new zero-proof drinks that the W Hotel has for Dry January:

-Fresh Start: This refreshing drink is made with hibiscus syrup, agave simple syrup, and iced jasmine green tea.

-A New Leaf: A floral and citrusy drink that includes Lyre’s botanical syrup, lemon juice, simple syrup, cranberry juice, and elderflower tonic. These drinks are available in January.