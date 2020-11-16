Have A Vegan Thanksgiving Meal With Prep To Your Door

Studio 512 chatted with Prep To Your Door about their newly-launched catered holiday feast of plant-based items, with Southern comfort dishes like turkey tempeh with mushroom gravy and southern dressing, garlic root mashers, mac & cheez, green bean casserole and a kale Brussels sprout salad. Co-Founder Heather Emerson shared her Cornbread Stuffing recipe with us.

Homemade GF Cornbread

Gluten-Free flour (almond flour) – 1 1/4 cup

Cornmeal – 1 cup

Baking Powder – 1 tsp

Himalayan Salt – 1 tsp

Maple Syrup – 2/3 cup

Oat Milk – 1 1/4 cup

Sunflower Oil – 1/3 cup

Combine all dry and wet ingredients in a mixing bowl, whisk together until fully blended. Line half sheet foil pan with parchment paper & pour cornbread mix to a flat surface. Bake at 325 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Let cool then crumble by hand and set aside.

Cornbread Stuffing

1 GF baguette (about 14 oz.)

Aquafaba – 1 cup (juice from canned chickpeas!)

Thyme – 2 tbsp

Onion Powder – 4 tbsp

Rosemary – 1 tsp

Dried Sage – 1/2 tsp used first, 2 tsp used second

Yellow Onion – 1 cup, chopped

Celery – 1 cup, diced

Cornbread: All of it you made!

Veggie Stock – 4 cups

Cube up 14 ounces of GF baguette and soak in the aquafaba, thyme, rosemary, onion powder and first measurement of sage. Sauté onions and celery in sunflower oil until translucent, then add second measurement of dried sage. Turn off heat and set aside to cool. Fold crumbled cornbread, seasoned baguette pieces and veggie stock. Cover with foil then bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes. Uncover the foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes until edges are golden brown & delicious while still moist inside.

The cornbread stuffing is part of PTYD’s holiday feast! The feast serves 2-8 people for $150-$525 and can be ordered at https://preptoyourdoor.com/thanksgiving-menu/ while supplies last! The meals will be dropped off on Tuesday, November 24th or can be picked up from the Prep To Your Door kitchen in East Austin.

Prep To Your Door is an Austin-based meal delivery service that prepares and delivers plant-based, gluten-free, organic meals in sustainable packaging. Users can choose the number of meals to receive every week from a menu of six options, and the PTYD team does all the prep work using primarily locally-sourced produce. They drop the meals off at your home or office once a week in mason jars that will be picked up the following week to be cleaned and reused. In the past few years, the business has grown to 20 employees delivering 15,000 of organic produce and saving 250,000 plastic containers from being added to Central Texas landfills.