Have A True Irish Holiday With B.D. Riley’s & Inishfree School Of Irish Dance

When you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, it’s best to go all the way to Ireland for some celebration inspiration! Patrick McCarthy-Beach, who is originally from Belfast and is a former lead in Michael Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance,” stopped by to tell us about Inishfree School of Irish Dance. Patrick’s official title is pretty cool: it’s ADCRG, which stands for Ard Diploma Coimisiuin le Rinci Gaelacha (Gaelic: Commission Certified Irish Dance Adjudicator)!

If you want to learn more about classes for kids and adults with Inishfree School of Irish Dance, get in touch with them online at www.irishdanceaustin.com for a free trial.

After you’ve worked up a dancing sweat, it’s good to cool down with an Irish cocktail! Stefon Rutter of B.D. Riley’s made us cocktail with a modern twist: the Irish Mule.

Ingredients:

2 oz Slane Irish Whiskey

0.75 oz Lime Juice

6 oz Maine Root Ginger Beer

Garnished with a lime wheel and mint sprig

Served in a mule copper mug

Learn more about the bar (originally built in Ireland and transported to Central Texas!) at www.bdrileys.com/aldrich. Also follow along on the Mueller Austin Facebook page for other upcoming events at www.facebook.com/muelleraustin/events.

Sláinte, y’all!