Have A “Thriller” Night With Ballet Austin’s Zombie Flash Mob

Flash mobs are getting zombie-fied for Halloween with Ballet Austin’s “Thriller” dance workshop! Vicki Parsons, Dance Instructor at Ballet Austin’s Butler Center For Dance & Fitness, stopped by to tell us how to get involved.

She says, “Dance and fitness classes are fun and innovative, and they give opportunities for adults to be active and get their workout in all year round.”

Learn more about drop-in classes, workouts, upcoming performances and events with Ballet Austin at www.balletaustin.org.

