Have A Rockin’ Resolution To Start 2020 With Marathon Kids

Rockin’ Resolution benefiting Marathon Kidsis coming up! Come run or walk a 20-mile, 10-mile, 5K or Kid’s K race! This New Year’s celebration takes place on December 29th at beautiful Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. Register at usafitrrrace.com.

And Marathon Kids invites all K-12 schools interested in starting a run club to apply for the Marathon Kids Connect grant!

Marathon Kids Connect is a brand new digital lap-tracking app and reporting platform. Get students running with their own ID cards, and turn your phone into a scanner to track their progress. For the quickest, easiest, most affordable way to start a Marathon Kids run club, apply for the Marathon Kids Connect Grant and gain access to this technology at no charge. Go to marathonkids.org to learn more.

