Have A Holly Jolly Holiday With Texas Hill Country Wineries ‘Christmas Wine Affair’

Stephanie and Rosie spoke with January Wiese, Executive Director for Texas Hill Country Wineries about the Christmas Wine Affair, the last of Texas Hill Country Wineries’ passport events of the year.

Savor all that Texas Wine Country has to offer this holiday season from November 29th through December 24th, sipping and sampling award-winning wines at 42 Hill Country Wineries.



With the purchase of a digital Event Passport, wine lovers can taste at up to four wineries per day over the course of the event, as well as receive exclusive discounts on bottle purchases.



Passport tickets are $100/pair or $65/individual. (During a regular tasting room visit, the average tasting fee is $15/person, making the total value of the passport over $750!)

January also led Stephanie and Rosie through a short tasting of a few Texas Hill Country Wineries wines, including the Bending Branch Winery 2018 Newsom Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, the Stoneledge Winery & Vineyard 2018 Malbec, the Torr Na Lochs Vineyard & Winery 2018 Montepulciano and even one dessert wine, the Messina Hof Winery Private Reserve Papa Paulo Port.

More information, the list of participating wineries and the ticket sales link can be found here.