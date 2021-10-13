Have A “Gourd” Time With These Family Fun Events Happening In Central Texas

The best things to do in Austin seem to always happen in the fall. Whether you’re looking for music, food, culture, arts, or seasonal festivities, there’s a whole lot happening in and around Austin. Heidi Okla with Do 512 Family shares more about these fun family happenings.

Check Out The Whimsical Forts of Fortlandia







Pack In Some Fun At A Pumpkin Patch & Corn Mazes





Take The Family To Pumpkin Nights At Pioneer Farms

At Pumpkin Nights you will set out on a Halloween walking path, unlike anything you have ever experienced. You will discover 10-foot tall Jack-o-Lanterns, the world’s largest pumpkin guitar, a flying 40-foot handmade dragon, a life-size pumpkin pirate ship, and more fantastic surprises built by artists using over 5,000 hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins. Timed tickets are available until October 31, 2021, from 6 – 9:30 p.m.







Enjoy Outdoor Movies & Music

Do512 is hosting the final Sound & Cinema of the season on Oct. 20 at the Long Center

featuring music from Blackillac & a screening of The Dark Knight, free with RSVP.

To learn more and see what fun things you and your family can do all year round, visit Do512Family.com.