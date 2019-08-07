Have A Ball For A Good Cause At The 3rd Annual Make A Vet Sweat Charity Gala

We’re starting a new series here on Studio 512, called “Studio 512 Salutes.” Vivianne Pearson with Vivicouture Cosmetics came to Studio 512 to honor Justin Boflex with Make a Vet Sweat (MAVS).

Rosie asked, “Vivianne, why is this organization dear to your heart?”

“First off, I would like to acknowledge Justin for creating a platform for veterans and their families. MAVS provides veterans with a holistic approach to combat PTSD. Research has proven over and over again that exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, negative mood and by improving self-esteem and cognitive function. I’m speaking from experience because physical fitness has always been an outlet for me. To know that there’s an organization that provide these resources at no charge to improve veterans’ well-being got my attention. It gives me great delight to support an organization with the same values as I have, which is to serve my community. For this, I stand behind MAVS 100%.”

Rosie asked, “Justin, how does this organization help veterans?”

“Physical activity has been known for its ability to improve mental health for a long time. MAVS encourages veterans to not only start a workout routine but participate in group fitness to help build a support system while improving physical and mental health.”

Rosie asked, “Why should people donate?”

“I’ll be honest, nobody knows what the right answer is to this problem, but being able to provide something that encourages physical activity adds another tool to the tool kit for coping with PTSD and builds a supportive community certainly can’t hurt. A lot of vets don’t even think about hitting the gym or aren’t motivated for various reasons. MAVS encourages them to take that first step and then be consistent. We’re doing something different from other organizations. Counseling, medication all those things are great exercise is just another weapon we can use in this fight.”

Rosie asked, “What are some other ways people can help?”

“We have our biggest fundraising event of the year coming up, the MAVS Charity Classic and Gala, and we need some volunteers. All of our ‘staff’ are volunteers and we always need help making things happen. Another thing is just simply spreading the word. We want to be able to offer our services nationwide send people our way that might be interested in becoming a partner or a sponsor!”

Make A Vet Sweat has their 3rd annual Charity Classic and Galacoming up on Saturday, August 10th at The Westin Austin in The Domain! For more information — and to donate — go to www.makeavetsweat.org.

