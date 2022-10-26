Start your Halloween weekend off with W Hotel’s Haunted Hotel Halloween event on Saturday, October 29, from 9 pm – 2 am in the Secret Bar and Record Room.

Guests can pick their poison at the bar with spooky-themed cocktails such as I Put a Spell On You, Witches Brew, Hocus Punch, and Witches Sunrise. Then, they can contact the spirits of Old Austin with a Ouija board. There will also be a live DJ and costume contest at 11pm. Winners will win a bottle on the house. Tarot card readings will be from 9pm-midnight.

Julia Hodges & Jorge Rodriguez joined Studio 512 to tell us more.

When: Saturday, October 29. 9 pm-2 am in Secret Bar and Record Room

What: Haunted Hotel

Tarot card readings 9p-midnight

Costume contest at 11p, winners get a bottle on the house

Where: W Hotel

200 Lavaca St

Austin, TX 78701