Hats Off To A New, Local, Hand Crafted Hat Maker, Ryan McGrath With Trovador Customs

Trovador Customs was created by Austinite Ryan McGrath, a lifelong multi-medium artist, musician, and traveler. McGrath designs each piece fitted to the individual hat wearer and crafts each hat entirely by hand. Trovador’s process is uniquely curated to each customer and every creation is truly one-of-a-kind. After speaking with every customer and learning their story and overarching themes of their life, the hat is then fitted and handcrafted and includes specialty custom additions like custom dyes, stitching, lyrics, quote engravings, and even personal mementos – creating a piece that will journey with the wearer wherever they may go.

I’ve always been drawn to design and vintage aesthetics that carry their own intricate narrative. Inspired by musical icons and western styles, and having been raised in Texas & Oklahoma where cowboy hats are a way of life, hat making developed from the search for a creative outlet. Through experiences with woodworking, glass blowing, and throwing clay, I found a passion working with my hands. My goal is to make quality designs that outstep trends, incorporate your story, and complement your image.” Ryan McGrath, Founder & Hat Designer











