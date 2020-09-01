Harry-Potter Themed Cocktails & Mocktails With HipStirs

Rosie and Steph tested out Harry-Potter-themed cocktail kits from HipStirs, which come with all of the ingredients needed to make about 4 cocktails to enjoy with friends and family.



The HP theme is one of the options for Custom Cocktail Kit Gift Boxes, which are perfect for the drink lover in your life! Fill out a questionnaire on HipStirs.com, where you can add in information about the theme you would like your kit to incorporate. After you fill out the form, you also have the option to have a consultation with their professional mixologist who, based on your preferences, can brainstorm the perfect cocktail that

fits your special event.

Every 3rd Thursday of the month, HipStirs does a LIVE Virtual Mixology Course on their Facebook page. On September 17th at 5:30 p.m., they’ll be featuring their “Under My Rumbrella Kit.” The Virtual Mixologies are done through Zoom with one of their master mixologists, teaching 2 cocktails of your choice.



On October 1st, HipStirs will be launching a national subscription box which will

be available nationwide. Sign-up now for their waitlist.

HipStirs was born out of a love for creating cocktails and memorable experiences that

cultivate community. It all began in 2019 with their in-person mixology courses which were a huge hit with the Austin community. They decided to start boxing up their experiences so that people could enjoy them in the comfort of their home.

Get craft cocktail experiences delivered to your door. Learn more at HipStirs.com.