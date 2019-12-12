Hard-To-Kill Gifts With Desk Plants

Desk Plants offers hard-to-kill indoor plants that make great holiday gifts for anyone on your list. Here are some of Lawrence’s top plant picks for gifts:

ZZ Plant – The best plant for the most novice of plant owners. They need no natural sunlight and can go up to TWO months without water

Neon Pothos – Great low light tolerant plant that adds a BEAUTIFUL splash of color to any space! Also tells you when it is thirsty by “flopping” over.

Peperomia (Baby Rubber Plant) – Great pet-friendly option that grows very unique flowers during the spring. They are succulents so they don’t need water more than once every 2-3 weeks.

Their newly opened storefront at Domain Northside features the signature hard-to-kill potted plants in a variety of sizes, with a mission to help improve your indoor space.

Each plant comes with a care guide and are low maintenance for anyone lacking a green thumb.

You can check out the store at 3200 Palm Way, Ste. 150 or online: www.deskplants.com.