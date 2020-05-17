Happy National Pizza Party Day!

Need Friday night plans? Why not have a pizza party and movie night! Today, is National Pizza Party Day and quite frankly everybody loves pizza. And if you don’t, I guess that makes you a weird-DOUGH.
Rosie and Stephanie celebrate with mouth-watering pizza facts and share local specials to help you and your family celebrate right at home.
Austin’s Pizza is running specials including $7 large cheese and $8 large pepperoni, as well as 2 Austin original specialty pies for $25. Order online here
Austin’s Pizza and 365 Things Austin are teaming up to raise $10,000 for Central Texas Food Bank, donate on Austin’s Pizza website when you order your pizza or at this link.
- The first Austin’s Pizza was opened in 1999, a true Austin original!
- Their specialty pizzas have Austin-centric names like the Far West, the Brazos and the Mopac
- Austin’s Pizza also has amazing gluten free and vegan pizza options
- Austin’s Pizza has the best pizza rolls in town, seriously, give them a try!
- Austin’s Pizza has 11 locations in the Austin area.
For more information go to their website for more details.
Tony C’s
• Locally owned and operated by Tc4 & Co. who also owns The League Kitchen & Tavern
• Two locations – Bee Cave in the Hill Country Galleria and Avery Ranch in North Austin
• Open for curbside pick up, delivery
• Open for 25% of dine in by reservation only
• Staff is wearing masks, gloves, and undergoing daily symptom checks.
To order pick-up or delivery go here.
DIY AT HOME PIZZA:
Pinthouse Pizza: New Pizza Meal Kit provides you with everything you need to make a delicious pizza in the comfort of your own kitchen.
This kit comes equipped with a medium dough ball, red sauce, our house cheese blend, dusting flour, pepperoni slices, and baking instructions.
Price: $12 dollars
Pinthouse Pizza has 3 locations. You can order online for curbside pick up.
Plus, you can grab Bufalina pizza dough and sauce at Salt & Time Grocery. Support and eat local!
Check out some virtual pizza making classes!