Happy National Pizza Party Day!

Need Friday night plans? Why not have a pizza party and movie night! Today, is National Pizza Party Day and quite frankly everybody loves pizza. And if you don’t, I guess that makes you a weird-DOUGH.

Rosie and Stephanie celebrate with mouth-watering pizza facts and share local specials to help you and your family celebrate right at home.







Cassandra Klepac Photography

Austin’s Pizza is running specials including $7 large cheese and $8 large pepperoni, as well as 2 Austin original specialty pies for $25. Order online here

Austin’s Pizza and 365 Things Austin are teaming up to raise $10,000 for Central Texas Food Bank, donate on Austin’s Pizza website when you order your pizza or at this link.

The first Austin’s Pizza was opened in 1999, a true Austin original!

Their specialty pizzas have Austin-centric names like the Far West, the Brazos and the Mopac

Austin’s Pizza also has amazing gluten free and vegan pizza options

Austin’s Pizza has the best pizza rolls in town, seriously, give them a try!

Austin’s Pizza has 11 locations in the Austin area.

For more information go to their website for more details.

Tony C’s

• Locally owned and operated by Tc4 & Co. who also owns The League Kitchen & Tavern

• Two locations – Bee Cave in the Hill Country Galleria and Avery Ranch in North Austin

• Open for curbside pick up, delivery

• Open for 25% of dine in by reservation only

• Staff is wearing masks, gloves, and undergoing daily symptom checks.

To order pick-up or delivery go here.

DIY AT HOME PIZZA:

Pinthouse Pizza: New Pizza Meal Kit provides you with everything you need to make a delicious pizza in the comfort of your own kitchen.

This kit comes equipped with a medium dough ball, red sauce, our house cheese blend, dusting flour, pepperoni slices, and baking instructions.

Price: $12 dollars

Pinthouse Pizza has 3 locations. You can order online for curbside pick up.





Photos By: 365 Things Austin & MYLK Collective

Plus, you can grab Bufalina pizza dough and sauce at Salt & Time Grocery. Support and eat local!

Check out some virtual pizza making classes!