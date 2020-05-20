Happy National Pet Rescue Day! Adopt, Don’t Shop With APA!

Meet our Central Texas Vet Pet Of The Week: Sparky! He is short and stocky, and super handsome!

The Terrier, Pitt Bull Mix is loving and affectionate; and his foster mom says he’s the most cuddly dog she’s ever met. Sparky is great in the home! Not destructive and has excellent manners. He’s crate trained, but doesn’t need to be crated when his humans are gone.

He is currently in a loving foster home, but would love a forever home to call his own.

Austin Pets Alive is an organization through which you can find pets to adopt or foster. They have dogs, cats, and other animals up on their website readily available for adoption. They also are happily taking applications for volunteers. You can apply to volunteer in groups or in tours. If you don’t have the time to go in person, you can always help with a donation. You can easily give to APA! on their website. The APA! website is where you’ll also find available programs such as their Dog Behavior Program, Parvo Puppy ICU, and the Ringworm Adoption Center.

When Austin Pets Alive! was first established, Austin had a kill rate of 87%. Today they have a save rate of 97%.

Anish Palakurthi, a sophomore at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, started a GoFundMe for Austin Pets Alive! (APA!). When asked why he chose APA!, he said he felt that there are organizations doing good work through the pandemic but aren’t getting the attention he thinks they deserve, APA! being one of them.

Anish set a $500 goal for his GoFundMe when he started it in April, when last Thursday an anonymous donor donated an incredible $10,000! Now, he’s keeping the GoFundMe up in the hopes that others join this spirit of giving and donate to APA!.

As a non-profit shelter and rescue, APA! relies on philanthropy like this to save lives. The money raised so far in Anish’s fundraiser will help APA! continue to save lives through this pandemic as the organization has increased its intake to help other shelters and rescues that have closed due to COVID-19. As concerns grow around kids out of school right now and potentially in the fall, Anish is one Austin student achieving great things in quarantine.

To learn more about Austin Pets Alive go to their website or follow them on social media @AustinPetsAlive.