Happy National Paper Airplane Day

The use of paper airplanes is believed to have originated 2,000 years ago in China. The earliest known date of the creation of modern paper planes was said to have been in 1909.

FUN FACTS: Did you know?

The largest paper aircraft had a wingspan of 59.74 ft. Students and employees made it in Germany on 28th September 2013.

The distance record (226 feet, 10 inches) was set by Joe Ayoob, with a plane in February 2012.

The record time for the longest-lasting paper airplane flight is 29.2 seconds.

There’s more than one way to fold paper for a test flight. Find tips for designs at www.foldnfly.com

