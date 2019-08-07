Happy Hour Deals From North Italia

Looking for a great Happy Hour deal that’s fill your belly without emptying your wallet? Today Philipp Norsetter from North Italia’s 2nd Street location dropped off a Chef’s board and a bottle of wine for the team to share while they planned their next happy hour.

The Chef’s board and bottle of wine is only $20 during Happy Hour, more details on this and other deals are below.

North Italia’s Happy Hour is available Monday through Thursday from 3-6pm and features:

-Half off bottles of wine (excludes reserve wine)
-$4 beers, $5 wine glasses, $16 bottles/pitchers
-Chef’s Board for $10 (normally priced at $16)
-Bottle & Board for $20, featuring your choice of a pizza, bruschetta or chef’s board & a bottle of red or white wine

