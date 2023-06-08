Dovetail Pizza is now offering happy hour and weekend brunch (where you can try a Pizza Sauce Bloody Mary and find out what a Beignoli is), and Dovetail is also now open for lunch with sandwich specials like the Salt & Time Italian. The South Austin neighborhood restaurant opened in November, 2022 from hospitality industry friends that were behind beloved Austin spots Lenoir, Salt & Time, Rosen’s Bagels, Swedish Hill, and G’Raj Mahal. See more details below:

Brunch Beignoli

Brunch

Every Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Menu/Specials: 

Beignoli: Ricotta Cream Stuffed Beignet, Pistachio Crumble 

Breakfast Pizza: Ricotta Cream, Bacon, Egg, Caramelized Onion, Arugula

Bagel & Lox: Rosen’s Bagel, Lemon Basil Schmear, Lox, Soft Boiled Egg, Fried Capers, Shallot, Everything Spice 

Brunch Bagel & Lox

Brunch Drinks:

Dovetail Spritz: Prosecco, Gin, Strawberry, Mint 

Brunch Punch: Rum, Mezcal, Gin, Aperol, Citrus, Berries, Pineapple, Tea, Spice, Fruit Loops Coconut Milk  

Pizza Sauce Bloody Mary  

Aperol Spritz 

Tiny House Cold Brew 

Brunch cocktails

Happy Hour

Every Sunday – Thursday, 3-5 p.m.

Specials:              

$8 draft cocktails, including Negroni and Lemon Drizzle, as well as select wines by the glass. $6 draft beer and $20 pitchers. Discounted bites like fried olives ($5), crudites ($8), Salt & Time meat board ($12), and a *new* Meatball Sandwich ($15)

Lunch Veggie Sandwich

Lunch

Daily, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Specials:               

Salt and Time ItalianCiabatta, Mortadella, Coppa, Pepperoni, Dijon, Mayo, Frisee, Gardeniera

Veggie SandwichCiabatta, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Goat Cheese, Fried Eggplant, Smoked Eggplant Puree, Pesto, Escabeche

See Dovetail Pizza’s full menu and hours at their website, DovetailPizza.com.