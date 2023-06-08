Dovetail Pizza is now offering happy hour and weekend brunch (where you can try a Pizza Sauce Bloody Mary and find out what a Beignoli is), and Dovetail is also now open for lunch with sandwich specials like the Salt & Time Italian. The South Austin neighborhood restaurant opened in November, 2022 from hospitality industry friends that were behind beloved Austin spots Lenoir, Salt & Time, Rosen’s Bagels, Swedish Hill, and G’Raj Mahal. See more details below:

Brunch

Every Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Menu/Specials:

Beignoli: Ricotta Cream Stuffed Beignet, Pistachio Crumble

Breakfast Pizza: Ricotta Cream, Bacon, Egg, Caramelized Onion, Arugula

Bagel & Lox: Rosen’s Bagel, Lemon Basil Schmear, Lox, Soft Boiled Egg, Fried Capers, Shallot, Everything Spice

Brunch Drinks:

Dovetail Spritz: Prosecco, Gin, Strawberry, Mint

Brunch Punch: Rum, Mezcal, Gin, Aperol, Citrus, Berries, Pineapple, Tea, Spice, Fruit Loops Coconut Milk

Pizza Sauce Bloody Mary

Aperol Spritz

Tiny House Cold Brew

Happy Hour

Every Sunday – Thursday, 3-5 p.m.

Specials:

$8 draft cocktails, including Negroni and Lemon Drizzle, as well as select wines by the glass. $6 draft beer and $20 pitchers. Discounted bites like fried olives ($5), crudites ($8), Salt & Time meat board ($12), and a *new* Meatball Sandwich ($15)

Lunch

Daily, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Specials:

Salt and Time Italian: Ciabatta, Mortadella, Coppa, Pepperoni, Dijon, Mayo, Frisee, Gardeniera

Veggie Sandwich: Ciabatta, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Goat Cheese, Fried Eggplant, Smoked Eggplant Puree, Pesto, Escabeche

See Dovetail Pizza’s full menu and hours at their website, DovetailPizza.com.