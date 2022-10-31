Join Rosie and Steph as they celebrate Halloween in their Spice Girls costumes and play some seasonal trivia.
Submit your Halloween costumes to @studio512tv on Instagram for a chance to be featured on the show!
Posted:
Updated:
Join Rosie and Steph as they celebrate Halloween in their Spice Girls costumes and play some seasonal trivia.
Submit your Halloween costumes to @studio512tv on Instagram for a chance to be featured on the show!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now