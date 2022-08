Studio 512 wants to wish Monse Rodriguez a very happy 21st birthday! Sister Leslie wrote in on Monse’s behalf, saying that Monse is the first of her large family to hit this big mark!

We also want to wish our new producer, Gracie Watt, a very happy 22nd birthday!

If you have a birthday, anniversary or life event to celebrate, we’d love to hear about it! Email us at Studio512@KXAN.com with your request and we’ll do our best to fulfill it!