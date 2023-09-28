Studio 512 is celebrating: it’s a combo birthday-work anniversary for local teacher Lanie Catuogno!

Lanie has been serving journalism students in Central Texas for over 20 years, since 2001. She started at Taylor High School and then moved to Westwood High School, where she’s now celebrating ten years of teaching.

Lanie is Publications Advisor at Westwood, which means she’s got her hands full, handling yearbook, online news and literary magazine publications.

Happy birthday, Lanie, from the Studio 512 crew!

