Happy 90th Birthday, Charlotte Clayton!

Studio 512 is sending big belated birthday wishes to Charlotte Clayton, who turned 90 on November 24th!

Charlotte says, “Due to the pandemic, I held 5 small get-togethers for 3 friends at a time. We wrote our gratitudes on a small paper leaf I’d made, and then had a small lunch and birthday cake. My children asked friends (mine & theirs), my former schools in Houston & Nacogdoches, former employers in Lake Jackson, businesses, President Biden, etc. asking for their participation in a 90-card shoutout. I got 128 cards!”

The Studio 512 crew is so happy Charlotte is feeling the love, and they would be happy to shout-out an anniversary, birthday or graduation on-air! Send your requests to Studio512@KXAN.com.

