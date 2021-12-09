Happy 90th Birthday, Charlotte Clayton!

Studio 512 is sending big belated birthday wishes to Charlotte Clayton, who turned 90 on November 24th!

Charlotte says, “Due to the pandemic, I held 5 small get-togethers for 3 friends at a time. We wrote our gratitudes on a small paper leaf I’d made, and then had a small lunch and birthday cake. My children asked friends (mine & theirs), my former schools in Houston & Nacogdoches, former employers in Lake Jackson, businesses, President Biden, etc. asking for their participation in a 90-card shoutout. I got 128 cards!”

