Studio 512 is celebrating: a very happy 40th birthday on Tuesday, August 29th to David P. Carroll!

David’s brother, Derek, wrote in on David’s behalf. He says that David is a poet – he’s written a poetry book! And he helps out with our elderly neighbors, which is amazing.

Here’s a direct quote from Derek, about David: “He’s just the best, we would be lost without him!”

Happy birthday, David, from the Studio 512 crew! To submit a birthday, anniversary, graduation announcement or life event for a potential on-air shout-out, email the Studio 512 team at Studio512@KXAN.com.