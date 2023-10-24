Studio 512 is celebrating a big one: happy 103rd birthday to Pauline Grover!

Pauline was born on October 23rd, 1920…and we think she looks absolutely stunning. Pauline is from just outside of the Temple/Waco area, and she graduated high school in 1938!

Pauline’s granddaughter, Natalie, wrote in to ask for a birthday shout-out for her…she says Pauline is the family hero! Apparently Pauline loves Baskin Robbins, a game of Skip-Bo, family, church, cooking and traveling.

Pauline also has a beautiful family: 3 boys, 3 daughters in-law, 3 grandkids and 5 great-grandkids.

It sounds like cards and well-wishes have already been arriving for Pauline, who is celebrating her birthday out in Cameron, where she currently lives.

Happy birthday, Pauline, from the Studio 512 crew!

