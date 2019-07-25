Happiest Hour Ever at Hotel Ella

If you need a place to drink and nosh for your next girls’ night out, look no further than the Hotel Ella’s Parlor Bar. Their happy hour menu has a perfect selection of handcrafted cocktails and small bites for you and your girl gang. Jessica Gantick of Parlor Bar stopped by Studio 512 to make their Big Ol’ Pimms Cup.

Big Ol’ Pimms Cup Recipe:

-Pimms No. 1

-Lemon

-Simple Syrup

-Fee Brothers Rhubarb Bitters,

-Ginger Ale

-Mint

-Cucumber

-Orange

-Strawberry

The Parlor Bar has happy hour every Monday-Friday between 4 and 7 PM, featuring half-off spirits, cocktails, beers, wine by the glass, as well as half-off their signature blistered shisito peppers and black eyed pea hummus.

You can find a full cocktail menu and wine list on their website, www.HotelElla.com/Ella-Parlor-Bar .