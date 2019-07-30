Hanukkah Inspired Bagels From Rosen’s Bagel Co.

It may be Christmas in July, but let’s not forget Hanukkah! Tom from Rosen’s Bagel Co. showed us both a Hanukkah-themed schmear + bagel and a Christmas- themed one.
Hanukkah-themed: Blueberry schmear on an egg bagel. (Hanukkah colors are blue and yellow). He’ll cover the ingredients in the blueberry pie mix.
Christmas-themed: Sundried tomato pesto on a rosemary bagel (red and green).

Rosen’s Bagel are now available at the newly-opened Tiny House Coffee shop in WeWork Barton Springs. Anyone can come in and grab a bagel and coffee and work from there or to go (don’t have to be a WeWork member). There are new schmears on the menu (like the sundried tomato pesto) and an egg and cheese bagel sandwich too.You can also pick up a dozen bagels and schmears to bring to the office

Rosen’s Bagels are available at a number of locations around town including Brew & Brew, Biderman’s, Sa-Ten, the Driskill and more.Check them out online at rosensbagels.com

