HAMILTON, THE LION KING & More: Lexus Broadway In Austin Comes Back In December 2021

Mark your calendars, because there’s something to look forward to: Lexus Broadway in Austin returns at the end of the year!

Lexus Broadway in Austin presented by Texas Performing Arts plans to resume performances in December 2021 with the Austin return of HAMILTON. The beloved musical THE LION KING has been added to the season. New dates are set for five previously-announced Austin premieres, including the eight-time Tony Award ®-winning Best Musical HADESTOWN, Tina Fey’s hilarious new musical comedy MEAN GIRLS, and the electrifying SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL, as well as the magical CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and the hilarious Broadway smash TOOTSIE.

HAMILTON: December 7-19, 2021 (Season Add-on)

HADESTOWN: January 11-16, 2022

TOOTSIE: February 22-27, 2022

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY: March 22-27, 2022

THE LION KING: April 7-24, 2022

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL: May 3-8, 2022

MEAN GIRLS: August 2-7, 2022

Note: WICKED, previously scheduled for April 19 – May 9, 2021, could not be rescheduled and will return in a future season. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, originally scheduled for February 9 – 14, 2021, could not be rescheduled into the current season but will make its Austin premiere in a future season.

Current Broadway in Austin subscribers will keep their subscription seating locations for Hadestown, Tootsie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Disney’s The Lion King, Summer and Mean Girls. Individual show ticket sales and the opportunity for subscribers to purchase additional seats will be announced at a later date.

New season subscription packages that guarantee access to Hamilton are available NOW on a first-come, first-served basis. Prices start as low as $239 for a six-show package, and $288 for a seven-show package including Hamilton.

For more information and to purchase new season subscription packages with Hamilton, patrons can visit BroadwayinAustin.com or call Broadway in Austin at 800-731-SHOW (7469), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Groups of 10 or more are also available by calling 877-275-3804 or via email at Austin.Groups@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.

