Halloween Events Happening In Austin

For The Dog Lovers

What: Downtown Jo’s 4th Annual Ugly Dog Contest

Nominate your pup in the 4th annual Ugly Dog Contest at Jo’s in one of the following categories: Ugliest Dog, Best Costume, Best in Show. Winners will be showered in gifts, but the pawsitively best part is all funds raised will go to Austin Humane Society!⠀

When: Submissions must be submitted online before the in-person judging on October 31st. Contestants will arrive at 12:30 pm to strut their hideous stuff and the winners will be announced at 1 pm.

Where: Jo’s Downtown (242 West 2nd Street, Austin, TX, 78701)

Cost: $10 entry fee (1 per dog per category). Dogtestant photos will be on display at both the Downtown and Red River location of Jo’s, where each vote costs $2. All proceeds go to Austin Humane Society.

What: Cosmic Gets The Halloween Pawty Started With Dog-Friendly Celebration + Costume Contest

When: Today, October 28th

Cosmic’s release of their new stout in collaboration with Roughhouse Brewing + Shakey Graves will kick off the party at 4pm with sales going towards Central Texas Food Bank. The first 50 people to purchase a can of Shakey Graves Stout will receive a free custom-branded YETI colster.



The costume contest will begin at 6:30pm and while pups are waiting to be judged they can get a reading from Good Party ATX’s Lucky Dog Tarot. Cosmic will have all cocktail and coffee Autumn specials available and as always, food will be provided by resident food trucks Pueblo Viejo, Tommy Want Wingy, and LeRoy and Lewis.

For The Families:

What: Halloween Brunch Bunch at Jo’s Red River

Join Jo’s on the last Sunday of the month for Brunch Bunch, packed with kid-friendly entertainment. On Halloween, enjoy Halloween crafts, a photo booth, and face painting and balloon animals by Ms. Jellybean.

When: Sunday, Oct 31st from 10am – 12pm

Where: Jo’s Red River (1000 East 41st Street, Austin, TX, 78751)More info here

For The Kid(s At Heart):

What: South Congress Candy & Cocktail Crawl

This Halloween, trick or treat down South Congress to Austin Motel, Joann’s, Jo’s, Hotel San Jose, Perla’s, Neighborhood Sushi, and June’s for scary concoctions! Each stop has its own collectible cup and candy for the kids. A few of the offerings include:

Austin Motel for a Bloody Motel Martini (Deep Eddy Vodka Cranberry, Cranberry Pomegranate Juice, Triple Sec, & Lemon)

Hotel San Jose for a Spooky Shandy (Deep Eddy Vodka, Charcoal Popsicle, Live Oak Hefeweizen)

Jo’s Coffee for a kid-friendly specialty drink

When: Sunday, October 31st starting at 4pm

Cost: locations vary

For The Party Animal:

What: Never Trust The Living Halloween Party at Hotel San Jose

Celebrate Halloween with Hotel San Jose at their annual party, featuring drink specials, music by DJs Chuck’N’Coffins (@immortal.ist) and @theoldfear, plus the much-anticipated costume contest.

When: Saturday, Oct 30th from 8pm – midnight

Where: Hotel San Jose (1316 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704)

Cost: Complimentary

What: Grab your pals and head down to the ghost town this Halloween weekend. Bull & Bowl is raising the dead on Friday, October 29, at their “Wanted Dead or Alive: A Zombie Western Halloween” party! Austinites are invited to dress up in their creepiest costumes, drink, dine, game, and celebrate the spooky season at a party so lively, it could raise the dead.

Any guests looking to indulge their competitive edge can enter the costume contest for a chance to win some fabulous prizes. The contest is open to the public with an initial round of general voting followed by a finals round between the top three qualifiers. Prizes include the following:

First Prize: $500 Gift Card to Tecovas

$500 Gift Card to Tecovas Second Prize: Two-hourBowling Party for up to 10 guests with complimentary appetizers.

Two-hourBowling Party for up to 10 guests with complimentary appetizers. Third Prize: Dinner for two at Bull & Bowl ($100 value)

In addition to the costume contest, “Wanted Dead or Alive” will feature a live DJ set, deadly delicious specials and complimentary games from 7 p.m. through 10 p.m. The space will be decked out with ghoulish decor and the staff transformed from servers to zombies.

Costume contest entrants must sign up onsite by 8 p.m. to participate. Ballots for the initial round of general voting are due at 8:30 p.m. The top three semifinalists will advance to the finals round at 9 p.m.

Where: Bull & Bowl (501 W 6th St #200, Austin, TX 78701)

When: Friday, October 29

For The Foodies:

What: Goth Nights at Old Thousand

Calling all ghouls & goths. Join Old Thousand at their east 11th location on Halloween weekend October 29th & 30th for a Goth Night menu – a sinister celebration of all things dark & dreary, including Charcoal Beyond Goth Gyoza, Sacrificial Lamb Bao, Abattoir Blues Noodles, and enchanting limited-time cocktails.







Reservations are available, call 737-222-6637 to secure. View the Goth Nights menu here.

What: The Roosevelt Room is doing a themed Halloween Service on Sunday, October 31, featuring a special menu of spooky cocktails, shot, beer, and wine specials! The bar will be decked out in ghoulish decor and classic horror films will play on the bar’s big-screen projector throughout the evening.