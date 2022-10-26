Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy brought some cuteness to Studio 512 with her options for kids’ costumes (that can double for use in everyday life)!

Claire shopped at Enlightened Baby on South Congress for all her looks. She says that she is most impressed by their range of Magnetic Me clothes, which make dressing/undressing little ones a lot easier than traditional snaps!

Check out Claire’s ideas:

Wizard Theme Onesie – IDEA: Parents dress up as their favorite Harry Potter character.

Spotted Onesie + Hat – IDEA: Dress the whole family up like a pack of dalmatians/cats and dogs.

Solid Hunter Green Onesie – IDEA: Safari theme, bring a matching baby teether along.

Fuzzy Onesie + (2-piece) Fuzzy and Heart Bottoms: IDEA: turn your two little ones into bears or the Charmin bears.

Claire also found some traditional costumes that would lead to lots of play time, even after Hallowee:

Woodworker/construction works

Firefighter

Chef

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.