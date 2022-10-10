Alex Wheatley Bell, beverage director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, spoke with Studio 512 about the sugary stuff: how to pair your kids’ Halloween candy with wine for a tasty treat! Alex paired gummy worms with Aupa Orange, and Snickers with his Alchemy Syrah.

Aviary has just won Best Wine Program in Austin Chronicle’s “Best Of.” Aviary will have a new happy hour, once ACL is over: half-price bottles from 4-5:30 p.m. on all bottles $100 and under, Tuesdays-Saturdays.

Aviary is also offering a Sunday Service, which features a collection of some of Aviary’s favorite local pop-ups that will come and “share the stage” with them through the end of the year.

Learn more about their food and drink menus at AviaryWineKitchen.com.