Hair Growth Hacks: What We’re Trying Now

Rosie and Steph are both on a hair growth journey! Rosie is trying to grow out her buzz cut and bring back her naturally curly hair, and Stephanie is trying to strengthen and grow the shoulder length cut she’s got (her beautiful extensions that you see daily are from Janet St. Paul).
Experts say that hair grows about 1/2 inch per month, but Rosie and Steph are trying to stack the deck with some hair growth vitamins, shampoos, serums and more. Here’s what they’re trying now:
Rosie:
- BondiBoost Shampoo, Conditioner & Intensive Growth Spray. Rosie says, “So far, I’m liking this combo! I wash my hair every 3-4 days, and this seems to be a good fit. The shampoo and conditioner have a small mint tingle component, which I always love, but it’s not as intense as you’d get with something like Aveda’s Rosemary Mint Shampoo. I make sure to really brush my hair once the conditioner is in to stimulate my scalp. The growth spray is easy! Once a day, usually before bed, I spray all over and zhush my hair. No issues with oil or stickiness from it.”
- Maximum Strength Liquid Biotin Drops. “Jury’s out on whether or not my body is actually absorbing these vitamins, but it makes me feel better to take them, just in case. This specific version tastes great — very tropical! I’ve had other people recommend Country Life Biotin and my brother is trying Nutrafol for a few months. Updates to come.”
- The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum For Hair Density. “I’m obsessed with everything from The Ordinary. I picked this product up after watching a TikTok about a reviewer who thought it really helped change the strength of their hair! I do 10-ish drops all over my scalp and rub it in, usually at night. Again, no oil issues or stickiness here.”
- Shout-out to our friend Puja Mistry at H-E-B, who says that protein is really a huge game-changer when it comes to hair growth. Rosie’s pumping up the amount of chicken, turkey and Greek yogurt in her diet to help those odds!
Stephanie:
L’Oréal Serie Expert Gold Quinoa + Protein Shampoo Recommended to Steph by Janet St. Paul and purchased from her salon. “I’m feeling a big difference already in the strength of my hair and you don’t need a lot of product so the bottle lasts a long time.”
L’Oréal Serie Expert Pro Longer Lengths Renewing Masque The Lengths Renewing Masque is the perfect treatment for long hair suffering from thinned ends. “I use this as a conditioner twice a week and I’ve noticed stronger ends where I usually suffer a lot of breakage.” You can purchase this locally at Janet St. Paul.
Kerastase Initialiste Scalp & Hair Serum Advanced scalp and hair serum that strengthens and grows hair fibers by restoring uniformity and smoothness. Steph LOVES this and it’s working great! You can use this code for 20% off plus free shipping on Kerastase products! Here’s how you use it: Apply Initialiste serum directly to the scalp on cleansed, towel-dried hair. Depending on hair type, 2 pipettes for fine hair and 4 for thick hair, position the pipette directly at the root and scalp to distribute 1 full pipette of the serum in a straight line from the front to the back of the head. Follow the pipette with your fingers to massage the serum into the root and scalp as you work through each section. Once application is complete in all sections, massage the entire head to distribute the serum evenly and comb through. Leave in and proceed to blowdry. Recommended to use at least 3 times a week.