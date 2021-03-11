Hair Growth Hacks: What We’re Trying Now

Rosie and Steph are both on a hair growth journey! Rosie is trying to grow out her buzz cut and bring back her naturally curly hair, and Stephanie is trying to strengthen and grow the shoulder length cut she’s got (her beautiful extensions that you see daily are from Janet St. Paul).

Experts say that hair grows about 1/2 inch per month, but Rosie and Steph are trying to stack the deck with some hair growth vitamins, shampoos, serums and more. Here’s what they’re trying now:

Rosie:

Stephanie:

L’Oréal Serie Expert Gold Quinoa + Protein Shampoo Recommended to Steph by Janet St. Paul and purchased from her salon. “I’m feeling a big difference already in the strength of my hair and you don’t need a lot of product so the bottle lasts a long time.”

L’Oréal Serie Expert Pro Longer Lengths Renewing Masque The Lengths Renewing Masque is the perfect treatment for long hair suffering from thinned ends. “I use this as a conditioner twice a week and I’ve noticed stronger ends where I usually suffer a lot of breakage.” You can purchase this locally at Janet St. Paul.

Kerastase Initialiste Scalp & Hair Serum Advanced scalp and hair serum that strengthens and grows hair fibers by restoring uniformity and smoothness. Steph LOVES this and it’s working great! You can use this code for 20% off plus free shipping on Kerastase products! Here’s how you use it: Apply Initialiste serum directly to the scalp on cleansed, towel-dried hair. Depending on hair type, 2 pipettes for fine hair and 4 for thick hair, position the pipette directly at the root and scalp to distribute 1 full pipette of the serum in a straight line from the front to the back of the head. Follow the pipette with your fingers to massage the serum into the root and scalp as you work through each section. Once application is complete in all sections, massage the entire head to distribute the serum evenly and comb through. Leave in and proceed to blowdry. Recommended to use at least 3 times a week.