Let’s beat the heat! Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is a windmill-style aged pewter outdoor ceiling fan by Monte Carlo. Not only will it keep you cool all year round, it will add a unique flair to your outdoor space. This fan is brand-new, with 14 outdoor-approved light gray weathered oak blades that have six different fan speeds, which can be controlled by a remote. The fan can also reverse (for the winter), and has a light dimming feature with “precision-balanced blades for a quiet and wobble-free operation.”

More outdoor and indoor fan options to help you chill out this summer:

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes. Learn more about Austin Habitat ReStores at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.