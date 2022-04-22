Studio 512 is kicking off a new feature: an “Item of the Week” with our friends at the Habitat For Humanity ReStore!

This week it’s a Pottery Barn Natalie Durrhie area rug, 9×12, which is available from pick-up from the ReStore location in South Austin. It’s a steal: at $209.99, it’s half the price that you’d find it in a retail store, and it’s brand-new! If you’re shopping for more area rug options, here are a few:

Good news: rugs are 30% off for the rest of April! Shop in North Austin, South Austin or in San Marcos in-person, or you can purchase and pick-up from the comfort of your couch at ShopAustinReStore.com.

This segment is paid for by The Pitch and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.