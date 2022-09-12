The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) presents HAAM Day on September 13th, 2022, with presenting sponsor, PNC Bank. The event will feature live music concerts in person for the first time since 2019.

HAAM Day returns this year to the way it has been historically hosted: where Central Texans will have access to hundreds of performances from local musicians at venues throughout the greater Austin area, including music in San Marcos, Pflugerville, and Bastrop. Every year, HAAM Day is a celebration of Austin music and community, and this year is no different.

“We are excited to formally announce HAAM Day 2022’s date and this year’s presenting sponsor, PNC Bank,” said Paul Scott, CEO of HAAM. “When COVID-19 hit, we were unsure as to when we would be able to return to our original format – one that is so loved and cherished, and deeply missed! Through the generosity of our community and HAAM’s ability to pivot, we had very successful virtual events, but this year we are happy to be moving to hosting showcases and music across town. We will be merging some of the best of what we have learned over the past two years, such as hosting performances on our social media platforms, while also making a splash across town. We will be putting the ‘live’ back in live music!”

HAAM provides a lifeline to Austin musicians, and since 2005, has helped nearly 6,000 musicians access more than $123 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, basic needs, and other services.

Funds raised on HAAM Day will provide these direct services to musicians, which means every dollar donated will be used to help artists continue to create the music we all love to enjoy. Every dollar donated to HAAM is leveraged into $7 of direct services to musicians. This means a $100 donation provides $700 dollars of healthcare services.

In May, it was announced as another sign of their dedication to the Austin music industry, that PNC Bank would be committing to a five-year, year-round partnership with the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. PNC Bank is the proud Presenting Sponsor for HAAM Day 2022.

As part of PNC’s HAAM Day sponsorship, the bank will host live music at PNC Bank branches throughout their Central Texas service area. More information on specific locations and times to follow.

“We are so grateful for PNC Bank and its commitment to the betterment of the Austin music community,” said Scott. “It is because of their continued support that we are able to grow and provide healthcare services to as many musicians as possible. Without them, and other local businesses and individuals, our musicians would be in a substantially different financial situation than they are today. COVID-19 severely impacted their livelihoods, and we are here to help them thrive and continue to play the music we all love to listen to.”

PNC Bank has recently taken enormous steps to revitalize the Austin music community with initiatives, which started in October 2021 when the bank announced it had become the Official Bank of ACL Live and Austin City Limits. PNC is also the Austin Chamber of Commerce’s Exclusive Live Music Partner, allowing the bank to continue supporting local artists by providing live musical entertainment at all in-person chamber events throughout the year. The bank also formed a unique partnership, in the form of a new residency program – one that showcases a different local musician each month exclusively at PNC Plaza at ACL Live.

“As another sign of our commitment to the Austin music community, we are thrilled to be presenting sponsor of HAAM Day, a day highlighting Central Texan’s talented musicians,” said Dillan Knudson, PNC regional president for Austin. “We know how important the live music scene is to our business community, not only is it part of our cultural identity, but also an indispensable economic engine for Austin – it is something we all need to take the initiative toward protecting! As a first-year participant of HAAM Day, we are so excited to be a part of a day dedicated to showing off what is best about our city, its musicians!”

This year, HAAM Day is introducing a new online fundraising platform, which will allow supporters to raise donations through an easy-to-use website. Users will be able to set up their own fundraising page, which will enable them to raise money within their own communities of family, friends and coworkers. Rewards and prizes will be given to fundraisers as they hit certain milestones.

To register your own page please visit https://p2p.onecause.com/haamday, to begin supporting HAAM Day today.

For information about HAAM Day 2022, including sponsorship details and how to donate or get involved, please visit MyHAAM.org.

About the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians

The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) provides access to affordable healthcare for Austin’s low-income, underinsured working musicians with a focus on prevention and wellness. Local philanthropist, savvy businesswoman, and Austin music lover, Robin Shivers, founded HAAM in 2005 in an effort to alleviate some of the financial burdens on musicians. For more than 15 years, HAAM has kept the Live Music Capital of the World alive and well. With the continued support from its many community partners, the organization has helped nearly 6,000 musicians access over $123 million healthcare services, including both primary and specialty care and in areas including dental, vision, hearing and mental health. Ascension Seton St. David’s Foundation, Estes Audiology, and Central Health provide healthcare services. For more information, visit MyHAAM.org.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit PNC.com.

Additional Details:

As a part of the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians’ (HAAM) HAAM Day on Sept. 13, 2022, powered by PNC Bank, HAAM and PNC Bank will celebrate Central Texas frontline workers with free food, drinks, and gifts as a thank you for their community service during the most difficult days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From 6am-8am: Wake Up w/HAAM

Free coffee courtesy of Texas Coffee Traders- while supplies last

Free breakfast tacos courtesy of Torchy’s Tacos – while supplies last

THANK YOU essential workers! Free Uchi gift card for first 100 to show badge

From 12pm-2pm: Lunch w/HAAM

Free slice of pizza courtesy of Via 313 – while supplies last

THANK YOU essential workers! Free Uchi gift card for first 100 to show work badge

From 3pm-6pm: Happy Hour w/HAAM

Free scoop of Amy’s Ice Cream – while supplies last

Free tastings from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Still Austin Whiskey Co., Brown Distributing and Dulce Vida Tequila. (21+ years of age)

THANK YOU essential workers! Free Uchi gift card for first 100 to show work badge

