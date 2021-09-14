HAAM DAY 2021: Keep Music In Austin Alive & Well

For more than 15 years, HAAM Day has been Austin’s biggest fundraising event supporting local musicians and is one of the city’s most iconic celebrations of community and music.

HAAM offers affordable healthcare services, including access to primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, wellness, and mental healthcare services to Austin-area musicians.

This year’s goal is an ambitious $1,000,000. HAAM has dramatically increased fundraising efforts due to the loss of other signature events throughout the year caused by COVID-19.

In the year after the music (nearly) died, the healthcare needs of Austin musicians is greater than ever. The stories we hear are still heartbreaking but your support can, and will, make a difference in the lives of the more than 2,600 local musicians covered through HAAM services.”

Here’s How YOU Can Help:

Donate

Sponsor

Fundraise

Volunteer

Watch Tune in tonight (9/14) on KBVO from 7-9 pm for a special broadcast supporting local musicians.

Spread the Word – share on your social media





To learn more about HAAM Day, their services or to donate, visit their website. You can follow along on social media @MyHAAM to stay up to date.