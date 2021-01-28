H-E-B Shares Pet-Positive New Year’s Resolutions For 2021

H-E-B Product Development Manager, Alfredo Tellez-Giron III chats with Rosie about ways pet owners can keep their furry friends healthy this year, by setting resolutions for their pet.

Resolution #1- Pick a diet that will help keep them healthy

High Protein Diets (HR Terrain) are available for both Cats and Dogs and are formulated with unique, novel proteins like duck, turkey, trout, and salmon and ancient grains to help keep them energized and nourish their natural instinct.

Specialized Nutrition- HR Skin & Digestion Support (dog & cat) and HR Weight Management (dog)

Healthy Weight Options- Heritage Ranch Dog & Cat; Texas Pets Dog to help keep

We also have a new line of Texas Pets Market Blend for both- inspired by culinary eating experience- meat first and made with ancient grains and contain no artificial flavors or synthetic colors.

Resolution #2- Get more exercise with your dog

Working from home? Take your dog on a walk during a Zoom call.

Need a chance to step away from the computer? Go outside and play fetch.

It will benefit you and your pet’s health.

Resolution #3- Incorporate more playtime with your cat

You can’t take your cat on a hike, but you can incorporate more playtime while at home.

Use toys that trigger their natural predatory instincts and get them off the couch. Shop our selection of Cat toys at H-E-B to help your feline friends get a little aerobic activity.



Resolution #4- Improve your dog’s training

Being at home has probably made you realize the importance of having a well-trained dog.

Improving their training will help you get closer to your dog and make ownership a more rewarding experience.

We have a variety of training tools including our H-E-B Puddle Buster training pads to help you with potty training and some new HEB Texas Pets treats to reward their accomplishments.

Resolution #5- Check-up with your Vet

Schedule a check-up with your veterinarian to ensure your pet is still healthy and help detect any problems early.

It will also give you the chance to stay up to date on their vaccinations and routine checks.

H-E-B has locations throughout Austin and Central Texas. To find a store near you, and for more information, go to HEB.com.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.