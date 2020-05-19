H-E-B Presents A Texas Sized Graduation Celebration

Graduation is going to be different this year whether your kids are leaving High School or college, H-E-B wants to help celebrate their accomplishments. This year they will be hosting a Texas Sized Graduation. They created a way to help make the grads feel extra special with messages from the Houston Texans, the San Antonio Spurs, the Houston Astros plus a unique concert performance from Maren Morris. H-E-B is inviting everyone to watch free on their YouTube channel at 7pm on May 20th LIVE!

H-E-B is also holding a sweepstakes as part of their Graduation Celebration. They’ll be giving out $100,000 in VISA gift cards through May 21st. As part of the sweepstakes, 200 seniors will win a $500 VISA gift card by sharing on Twitter or Instagram and using the hastags #HEBGraduation & #Sweepstakes.

For more information go to HEB.com/Graduation.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.