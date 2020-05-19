H-E-B Presents A Texas Sized Graduation Celebration

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Graduation is going to be different this year whether your kids are leaving High School or college, H-E-B wants to help celebrate their accomplishments. This year they will be hosting a Texas Sized Graduation. They created a way to help make the grads feel extra special with messages from the Houston Texans, the San Antonio Spurs, the Houston Astros plus a unique concert performance from Maren Morris. H-E-B is inviting everyone to watch free on their YouTube channel at 7pm on May 20th LIVE!

H-E-B is also holding a sweepstakes as part of their Graduation Celebration. They’ll be giving out $100,000 in VISA gift cards through May 21st. As part of the sweepstakes, 200 seniors will win a $500 VISA gift card by sharing on Twitter or Instagram and using the hastags #HEBGraduation & #Sweepstakes.

For more information go to HEB.com/Graduation.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss