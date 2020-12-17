H-E-B Pharmacist Brian Fagan Offers The Latest Update On The Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout

H-E-B Pharmacist Brian Fagan joined Steph to discuss the latest update from H-E-B regarding the COVID 19 vaccine rollout.

H-E-B is proud to be partnering with the state of Texas and the CDC to administer COVID 19 vaccines. They’ve been preparing for months and have nearly 1,000 certified immunizers ready to provide the vaccine to Texans. H-E-B also has the freezers and equipment needed to store and distribute the vaccine safely.

How will the vaccine distribution work?

H-E-B is strictly following the CDC distribution schedule which means there is a phased rollout.

The first phase will be health care workers, community health providers and residents of long term care facilities. As soon as H-E-B receives initial allocations of the vaccines, they will administer to these groups.

The next phase be for people 65 years and older and essential workers. H-E-B expects this phase to begin soon after.

The final phase will be to the general public. When it becomes available, all H-E-B pharmacies will offer the COVID 19 vaccine at no cost to their customers. H-E-B expects this phase to begin sometime in the spring.

Is there a vaccine for children?

At least one of the vaccines is approved for ages 16 and older. Other vaccines may have different age requirements. We will keep you informed via our pharmacy website.

Is it one dose or two?

The available vaccines will requires two doses to be effective, an initial dose and then a second dose from 21 to 28 days after the initial. Your H-E-B pharmacist will tell you when you need to return for the second dose.

As we begin the process of distributing the vaccines, its important that we continue to wear our masks, wash our hands and maintain social distance.

In addition, H-E-B wants to remind folks that its not too late to get your annual flu shot. Walk ins are welcome, they immunize ages 3 and up and they have both the senior shot and the regular shot.

For more information visit HEB.com

