H-E-B New Store Offerings, Senior Support Program & #TexansHelpingTexans Update

The team at H-E-B has definitely been working hard to provide a safe shopping experience for their customers and Partners (H-E-B employees) while supporting community efforts and doing what they can to help their fellow Texans.

“We first just want to thank your customers for their continued support as we work together to create a safe shopping experience. As you know, the updated City of Austin order is requiring the public to wear face coverings while outside of the home, including while shopping in H-E-B stores, and we know that with the support of our customers, we can comply with this updated order and continue to keep each other safe while shopping. If you don’t have a medical mask, it’s easy to create one with a t-shirt or bandana, like this one here. We also have updated signage posted in our stores that provides additional guidance on ways that we can continue to Slow the Spread.”

H-E-B is so excited to be able to partner with some of Austin’s favorite local restaurants and offer our customers delicious meals from Fresas, Tatsu-ya and Picnik. You can purchase prepared meals from these restaurants at select Austin H-E-Bs. For a full list of locations carrying these meals, visit the H-E-B newsroom at www.heb.com.

H-E-B in partnership with Favor, launched the Senior Support Program to help seniors stay at home and have same day grocery delivery from H-E-B.

“We listened to our community and wanted to provide a way to ensure that the seniors in our community were able to stay safe at home and still access groceries. Through our partnership with Favor, seniors across Texas, age 60 and older, are able to place orders with Favor using a curated list of products available from H-E-B. Orders can be placed through the Favor app, online on Favor’s website every day from 11am – 7pm or through the Senior Support Line from 11am – 3pm. Orders are delivered to the customers door step within a few hours and delivery and service fees are waived for the first 30 days. All orders include a $10 tip which goes entirely to the Favor Runner. If customers are interested in contributing to the Senior Support Fund to cover this $10 tip on senior orders, please visit favordelivery.com/seniors.”

Continuing the charge of Texans helping Texans, H-E-B delivered 75,000 fresh chef-inspired meals to hospitals across Texas to feed our healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

For the next five weeks, H-E-B will continue to deliver Meal Simple meals to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers engaged directly with COVID-19 patients. These are microwaveable meals that are ready to eat in under two minutes. Here in Austin, they dropped off meals at Ascension Seton Medical Centers, Baylor Scott & White, and Dell Children’s Hospital and will continue to drop off meals at additional medical centers in the coming weeks.

Learn more about what they’re up to next by going to www.heb.com.

