H-E-B Is Providing Discounts For Teachers As Kiddos Heado Back To School

COVID-19 Update and New H-E-B Curbside Options

H-E-B thanks their customers for wearing masks and social distancing in stores. For those that prefer having their groceries delivered, H-E-B is offers H-E-B Delivery and Favor Express Delivery as well as H-E-B Curbside. Friendly reminder that when placing an order at least 2 days out, customers can enjoy free pick-up with no Curbside service fee. In addition, H-E-B is excited to announce that more stores are offering Curbside in Austin! This includes the H-E-B at North Lamar and Rundberg and as well as the Oak Hill & Parmer and Mopac H-E-B locations (these last two start on Friday August 14th).

H-E-B Back to School

Coupon promotion for teachers: H-E-B wants to say a Texas-sized thank you to teachers with a 15% off in-store coupon on school and office supplies! H-E-B knows educators are continuing to make adjustments to reach their students, and whether they are teaching online or in a classroom, H-E-B wants to help them prepare for the upcoming school year. Teachers can fill out the form found at heb.com/teachers by 8/27 to receive their 15% off coupon, which will be valid in-store now thru September 1st.

H-E-B’s annual Read3 Book Drive

Read3, an H-E-B literacy initiative, focuses on educating parents and caregivers about the need to read to their children a minimum of three times per week. Read3 collects books through book drives and in-store donations to distribute to children in Texas and this year, customers can donate books purchased in stores through “Combo Loco” promotions to the Read3 annual book drive. This started on August 5th and runs through August 18. So keep an eye our for these promotions when shopping in stores!

Texans Helping Texans

In the spirit of Texans helping Texans, H-E-B has launched the Summer of Giving, a new charitable initiative to raise up to $2 million to benefit Feeding Texas and its network of food banks across the state. From July 29 through Sept. 8, H-E-B will automatically donate a portion of proceeds from every customer transaction made in store, online, via the My H-E-B mobile app, and through Favor Delivery that includes at least one H-E-B Brand item.So now is the perfect time to grab your favorite H-E-B Brand items, like Swoon Ice Cream, H-E-B tortillas, That Green Sauce, and more!

